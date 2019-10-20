Bills' Robert Foster: Not part of Week 7 plan
Foster is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
While the second-year wideout has moved past his recent groin injury, first-year wideout Duke Williams has moved past Foster on the depth chart. Foster was a fantastic surprise as an undrafted rookie last season, finishing with a 27-544-3 line to go with an insane 20.0 yards per catch, but injuries and a lack of development have pushed him to the bottom of the depth chart, even with the recent trade of Zay Jones to Oakland.
