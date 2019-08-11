Foster played mostly with the backups during Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, catching one of four targets for 14 yards.

Once thought to be a possibility for a starting job over Zay Jones, we haven't heard much from Foster during camp and he may even be getting threatened for depth chart positioning by veteran Andre Roberts, who's having a fine summer. Foster's emergence as a rookie and his deep-threat ability -- he averaged 20.0 yards per catch on 27 receptions last season -- probably keep him on the safe side of a roster decision, though he's pushing himself off the fantasy radar at this stage.