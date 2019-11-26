Play

Foster (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Tuesday.

Foster kicked off Week 13 prep as a DNP on Monday's estimated injury report, so his upgrade to some activity is a step in the right direction. He'll look to progress further Wednesday with an eye on suiting up for Thursday's game at Dallas. If he's unable to play, Andre Roberts and even Duke Williams would be in line for some work on offense.

