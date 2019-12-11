Foster was targeted four times during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Baltimore, but did not record a catch.

Sunday's four targets marked a season high, but he and Josh Allen were unable to connect as Buffalo's offense was off-kilter for much of the game. Four of the sophomore's five touches this season have gone for at least 20 yards. That's impressive big-play ability, but Foster just isn't getting opportunities and it's worth noting that Isaiah McKenzie, who has been competing with Foster for the WR3 job, wrapped Sunday up with three catches off of five targets, keeping Foster at bay as WR4. Next up Sunday is a matchup against Pittsburgh's fifth-ranked pass defense.