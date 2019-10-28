Foster was targeted once but didn't catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The second-year receiver is still looking for his first catch of the year after suiting up in four games and missing three others, simply awful production for a guy that came out of nowhere last season to post a 27-541-3 line in 13 games, especially when you consider Zay Jones recently got traded. Foster is at best the fourth WR option on the team, and with No. 5 Andre Roberts being a valuable return man, the former runs the risk of being benched again if the team wants to suit up Isaiah McKenzie for more change-of-pace plays. Foster is far off the fantasy radar.