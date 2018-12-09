Foster caught seven of eight targets for 104 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Jets.

Foster accounted for more than half of quarterback Josh Allen's 206 passing yards. Something about facing this opponent brings out the best in the rookie, as he's topped 100 yards in both meetings with the Jets while totaling 151 yards against all other competition. While Foster's probably the most fantasy relevant receiver on the Bills, Allen's struggles under center will make it tough to trust any member of Buffalo's offense against the Lions in Week 15.