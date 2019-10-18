Foster (groin) practiced fully for the third straight day Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Now that he's past the injury, the question remains whether he'll suit up for Sunday's game against Miami, as Duke Williams looks to have earned a spot on the active roster. Andre Roberts won't sit either due to his return skills, so it looks like the final spot might come down to Foster or Isaiah Mckenzie, unless the team decides to take the rare step of suiting up six receivers.