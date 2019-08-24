Bills' Robert Foster: Plays two snaps Friday
Foster (foot) played two snaps in the team's preseason win over the Lions on Friday.
Two snaps is hardly a confident barometer when it comes to identifying Foster's Week 1 status, but considering there's been very little information regarding the speedy wideout's injured foot, it's fair to assume the 25-year-old is doing well enough to play. Despite a rookie season in which Foster emerged as a legitimate deep threat for quarterback Josh Allen, the Alabama alum simply hasn't produced enough in training camp to push John Brown, Cole Beasley or Zay Jones for a starting spot in three wide-receiver sets. As a result, he should only be on the fantasy radar in fairly deep formats, particularly in standard leagues.
