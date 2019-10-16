Foster, who missed the last two games with a groin injury, returned to a full practice Wednesday following the team's bye week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It looks like Foster will be healthy for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, though Duke Williams has seemingly passed him on the depth chart during Foster's absence. With six receivers in the corps, the Bills might choose to sit one player as a healthy inactive in Week 7.

