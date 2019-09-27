Bills' Robert Foster: Questionable for Week 4
Foster (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional game against the Patriots.
Foster was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. The second-year pro has been held catchless through three games this season, so if he were to miss any time there wouldn't be a noticeable fantasy impact.
