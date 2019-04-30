Bills' Robert Foster: Receiving room mostly set
The Bills did not add a receiver during this weekend's draft with any of their eight picks, which leaves Foster to compete with Zay Jones and incoming free agents John Brown and Cole Beasley for snaps in 2019, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.
The Bills could add someone else to the mix, say a big name gets cut this summer, but for now the team appears fine with using the speedy Foster as the No. 4 man entering the campaign. While Foster's 27-541-3 line in 13 games was big news for a guy that got cut earlier in his 2018 rookie season, the signings of proven receivers like Brown and Beasley do not help his outlook for improving on this figures. While Foster may have the most upside of the four, he still has a lot to prove, and being a possible No. 4 in a run-based scheme makes him mostly a dart or stash unless he can get himself bumped up with a stellar summer.
