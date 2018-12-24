Bills' Robert Foster: Records 52 yards
Foster caught four of seven targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 24-12 loss to New England.
Foster fell well short of the 94 yards he'd reached in four of the previous five games, but things certainly could have gone worse for owners desperate enough to look his way. The undrafted Alabama product will finish out his rookie campaign against the Dolphins in Week 17.
