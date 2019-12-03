Foster caught one of two targets for 20 yards during Thursday's win over the Cowboys.

The 25-year-old was considered questionable due to a hamstring injury but ended up playing 28 offensive snaps, his highest snap total of the season. Foster could see an increased role going forward, since he and Isaiah McKenzie split snaps as the Bills' No. 3 wide receiver in Dallas, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo.