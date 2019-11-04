Foster suited up Sunday but only played seven snaps and did not catch his only target.

Any hope Foster might get in on the game plan with No. 3 receiver Duke Williams being made a healthy inactive didn't come into fruition, and Foster is still looking for his first catch in 2019. The man that burst into the scene as an undrafted rookie to average 20.0 yards per catch sits at a big fat zero halfway through the season. Even though the Bills may continue to rotate Foster, Williams and Isaiah McKenzie for their last two receiving spots, none of them comes with any value unless John Brown or Cole Beasley were to get sidelined for an extended period.