Foster was targeted twice but didn't catch a pass during Sunday's win at Minnesota.

The undrafted rookie was on the field for 22 offensive plays (33 percent), eight more than rookie Ray-Ray McCloud, which confirms the notion that Foster is No. 4 on the depth chart. While there's no fantasy value to be had now, the three guys ahead of him -- Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Andre Holmes -- are all uninspiring and if the Bills fall out of the playoff race or someone gets hurt then Foster may see more chances. For now, the Bills will keep trying to hit him on home-run balls from big-armed rookie Josh Allen.

More News
Our Latest Stories