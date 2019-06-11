Bills' Robert Foster: Sitting out Tuesday's practice
Foster has a foot injury and will not practice Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Coach Sean McDermott doesn't think it's a long-term issue for the second-year wideout, who will be jockeying for a depth position all summer. John Brown, Zay Jones and Cole Beasley all appear to be ahead of him in the early order, while Foster appears to be ahead of a slew of other guys following a surprising rookie season, where he ultimately ended up starting for the injury-depleted Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...