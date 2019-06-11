Foster has a foot injury and will not practice Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Coach Sean McDermott doesn't think it's a long-term issue for the second-year wideout, who will be jockeying for a depth position all summer. John Brown, Zay Jones and Cole Beasley all appear to be ahead of him in the early order, while Foster appears to be ahead of a slew of other guys following a surprising rookie season, where he ultimately ended up starting for the injury-depleted Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama.

