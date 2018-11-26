Foster caught two of three targets for 94 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Jaguars.

Foster's highlight came in the first quarter when rookie Josh Allen found him deep for a 75-yard strike to put Buffalo up by two touchdowns. The rookie had just two catches on the season heading into last week, but has five during Buffalo's two-game winning streak, three having gone for 40 yards or more. He gets a very favorable matchup to keep that going next Sunday against a Miami defense giving up 12.4 yards per catch, among the bottom five in the league.