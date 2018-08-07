Foster, an undrafted free agent from Alabama who earlier made a great impression in spring practices with his size-speed combo, has been struggling recently in training camp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

While the Bills have a few wide receiver roster spots up for grabs, Foster now appears to be on the outside looking in and the weekend trade for Corey Coleman certainly won't help his chances. Foster looks more like a prime candidate for the practice squad.

