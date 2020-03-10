Bills' Robert Foster: Staying with Bills
Foster has re-signed with the Bills, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
The 2018 UDFA was an exclusive rights free agent, a designation that wouldn't allow him to sign with a new team unless the Bills failed to extend a minimum salary tender. Foster failed to build upon his promising rookie season, catching just three of 18 targets for 64 yards in 2019. A toe injury may have been part of the problem, but it also seemed he was simply outplayed by all of John Brown, Cole Beasley, Duke Williams and Isaiah McKenzie. The Bills might allow Foster to compete for a top-three job in 2020 if he bounces back with a strong showing at the offseason program.
