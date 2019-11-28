Play

Foster (hamstring) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Foster -- who has caught just two passes for 44 yards in eight games to date -- will give it a go Thursday, but he's off the fantasy radar these days, while slotting in behind John Brown, Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie on the Bills' wide receiver depth chart.

