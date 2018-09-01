Foster has a spot on Buffalo's initial 53-man roster, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic Buffalo reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Alabama only caught one pass during the preseason, but it did go for a 24-yard touchdown. The Bills may still consider releasing Foster in the coming days if they find something better after other teams make cuts.

