Bills' Robert Foster: Survives cutdowns
Foster remains on the roster following Saturday's roster cuts.
Perhaps Foster was never in serious danger following a breakout rookie campaign, but he had a poor summer and preseason and has been plagued by a toe injury, while a group of Isaiah McKenzie, Duke Williams and Ray-Ray McCloud had been coming on strong. In the end McKenzie and Foster made the team, along with no-doubters John Brown, Cole Beasley, Zay Jones and Andre Roberts. All is not perfect for Foster, however, as he never made a serious threat for a starting job and may be seeing a limited snap count to begin the season.
