Foster remains on the roster following Saturday's roster cuts.

Perhaps Foster was never in serious danger following a breakout rookie campaign, but he had a poor summer and preseason and has been plagued by a toe injury, while a group of Isaiah McKenzie, Duke Williams and Ray-Ray McCloud had been coming on strong. In the end McKenzie and Foster made the team, along with no-doubters John Brown, Cole Beasley, Zay Jones and Andre Roberts. All is not perfect for Foster, however, as he never made a serious threat for a starting job and may be seeing a limited snap count to begin the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week