Bills' Robert Foster: Tops 100 yards in blowout win
Foster caught three of four targets for 105 yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Jets.
Foster's only previous NFL stats were two catches for 30 yards accrued in Week 2, but it took him just one play to eclipse that production. He gained 47 yards on the game's first play and ended up topping 100. Despite Foster's strong performance here, he'll be very difficult to trust after the Week 11 bye, given what we've seen from Buffalo's offense this season (this game notwithstanding).
