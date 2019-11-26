Bills' Robert Foster: Upgraded to limited
Foster (hamstring) is expected to practice on a limited basis Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
That's an improvement from his DNP on the practice estimation from Monday's walkthrough, following Foster's departure during Sunday's win over the Broncos. The fact that Foster's 1-24-0 line was his best total of the season tells you all you need to know about his value following last year's breakthrough rookie season, and the biggest implication about his status for Thursday's game in Dallas is whether a potential absence would mean Duke Williams would get a chance to suit up again.
