Foster (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The 25-year-old popped up on the injury report late in the week and, as evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to force him to miss game action. With Foster sidelined, Andre Roberts and Isaiah McKenzie will be deployed as depth receivers for the contest.

