Bills' Robert Foster: Working with backups
Foster is getting most of his snaps with the second-team offense, Mike Catalana of 13WHAM ABC Rochester reports.
The good news? Foster seems to be back at full strength after missing part of June minicamp with a foot injury. The bad news? He's mostly working with the second unit while John Brown, Zay Jones and Cole Beasley handle the first-team work with Josh Allen. The second-year wideout remains an important part of the Buffalo offense as a deep threat, but his snaps may be limited if everyone else stays healthy. A strong summer might allow Foster to challenge Jones for regular playing time.
