Bills' Robert Thomas: Week 2 promotion
Thomas was called up from the practice squad Saturday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
In a somewhat surprising move, the Bills cut veteran receiver Jeremy Kerley, hence leaving room on the roster for Thomas, who will provide defensive line depth after the Bills finally gave up on Adolphus Washington during the week.
