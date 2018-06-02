Bills' Rod Streater: Eyeing roster spot
Streater, who missed all of last season due to a dislocated big toe suffered in the preseason, is healthy again and has been practicing with the second unit, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Streater hasn't been on the fantasy radar since 2013, when he tallied 888 yards and four touchdowns with the Raiders. The Bills really liked him last summer, as he had a shot at a starting job until the injury did him in. With Kelvin Benjamin the only sure thing in the Buffalo receiving corps, Streater has a good shot at landing one of the 3-4-5 spots, and could work his way as high as No. 2 if Zay Jones continues to disappoint.
