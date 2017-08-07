Streater's chances of emerging as a starter for the Bills to open the regular season could take a hit after the team signed Anquan Boldin to a one-year contract Monday.

In the early stages of training camp, Streater had been working his way up the depth chart to the point where Andre Holmes' job as the No. 2 wideout was already being questioned, but the Boldin signing really muddies the waters. For now, it's probably best to see if Streater can secure a spot on the team before making any sort of investment in him.

