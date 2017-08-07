Streater worked with the first team briefly during Monday's training camp session when current No. 2 man Andre Holmes needed a breather, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Streater may be the team's most impressive receiver so far, and the journeyman is starting to look good for a roster spot. If everything went his way during the preseason and Holmes continues to underwhelm, it's not unthinkable Streater could enter the regular season as a starter. Rookie Zay Jones is also in the picture.