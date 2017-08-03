Streater has had a strong training camp and has begun to separate himself from some of the other depth receivers trying to land a final roster spot, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Streater, a six-year veteran signed just a few months ago, is currently around sixth on the depth chart, but outside of Sammy Watkins and maybe rookie Zay Jones, no spot is really secure. At 6-foot-3, Streater has the size the team has been looking for in its passing game, and while it would take a lot for him to have fantasy value, he seems to be making his case for a role with the team.