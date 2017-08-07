Bills' Rod Streater: More competition
Streater has a new teammate in the receiving corps after the Bills signed Anquan Boldin to a one-year deal Monday.
Streater had been working his way up the depth chart to the point where Andre Holmes' job as the No. 2 was already being questioned, but the Boldin signing really muddies the waters. For now, it's probably best to see if Streater can secure a spot on the team.
