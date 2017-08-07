Streater worked with the first team briefly during Monday's training-camp session when No. 2 receiver Andre Holmes needed a breather, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Streater may be the team's most impressive receiver so far, and the journeyman looks to be on the right side of the cut line for a roster spot. If everything went his way during the preseason and Holmes continues to underwhelm, it's not unthinkable for Streater to enter the regular season as a starter. Rookie Zay Jones is also in the picture.