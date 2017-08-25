Play

Streater (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Jay Skurski of BuffaloNews.com reports.

Streater suffered from the toe injury in last Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles and looks to still be recovering, as he hasn't participated in practice since. Streater is currently fighting to be the No. 3 wideout behind Jordan Matthews and rookie Zay Jones.

