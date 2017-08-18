Bills' Rod Streater: Suffers toe injury Thursday
Streater suffered a toe injury in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 in Buffalo reports.
The former Raider had an impressive start to the game Thursday, nabbing both of his targets for 40 yards before being felled by a toe injury. The Bills did not disclose the severity of Streater's issue after the game, so his level of participation in practice in the coming days will be worth monitoring.
