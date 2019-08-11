Bills' Roderick Young: Heads to Buffalo

The Bills signed Young on Saturday, Bills Insider Chris Brown reports.

Young was let go by the Jaguars earlier this offseason with an injury settlement, but found a new team Saturday. The 22-year-old racked up 132 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 48 games at North Texas, and will compete for a depth lineman role in the defense.

