Saffold has been placed on the NFI list after injuring his ribs while involved in a car accident earlier this month, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott didn't sound overly concerned that Saffold wouldn't be ready by the time things get serious, though the offensive lineman is a new addition to the team -- and an expected starter at that -- so any missed practice time with his new mates is magnified to some degree.