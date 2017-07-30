Darby suffered a foot injury during Saturday's training camp practice and is considered day-to-day, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

At least the injury happened early in camp, and perhaps it will end up being only a 1-2 day thing for the Bills' starting corner. Darby is expected to be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's session.

