Bills' Rory Anderson: Gets a shot with Bills

Anderson was signed Sunday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Anderson will be given a late chance to make the team as a depth tight end, though the top three tight ends for the team currently appear to be locked. His best hope would be if the team keeps four tight ends, or finds a spot for him on the practice squad. "Busta" was drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft, but couldn't stick.