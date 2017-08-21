Bills' Rory Anderson: Gets shot with Buffalo
The Bills signed Anderson on Sunday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Anderson will be given a chance to make the team as a depth tight end, though the top three spots at the position already appear to be sewn up. His best hope to land a roster spot would be if the Bills kept four tight ends, but if that's not the case, Anderson could still remain in the organization as a member of the practice squad. "Busta" was drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft, but has yet to appear in an NFL game.
-
