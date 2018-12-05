The Bills placed Bodine (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Bodine fractured his fibula during Sunday's game against the Dolphins and underwent surgery on Monday, effectively ending his season. Ryan Groy is expected to take over at the center position.

