Bodine (lower leg) hasn't been participating during the first week of OTAs, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Bodine was placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured fibula in Week 13 of last season. The 26-year-old is still working his way back from the injury and could be in danger of losing his starting role even if he returns to full health in advance of training camp.

