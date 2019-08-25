Bills' Russell Bodine: Returns from oblique strain
Bodine (oblique) appeared in 36 offensive plays for the Bills during their 24-20 preseason win over the Lions on Friday.
Bodine had been nursing an oblique strain earlier this month, but the issue appears to have subsided as he should be fully capable of providing offensive line depth moving forward.
