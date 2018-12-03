Bodine has a fractured fibula and is undergoing surgery Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It looks like Bodine's season is done, while Ryan Groy will likely take over his spot as the team's starting center. Groy has experience at the position and even began the season as the starter, though it's a slight downgrade for the team's running game considering Bodine ended up leapfrogging him and had been playing pretty well.

