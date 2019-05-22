Bodine (lower leg) didn't participate in OTAs, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW Buffalo reports.

Bodine suffered a fractured fibula in Week 13, and was consequently placed on injured reserve after. The 26-year-old started 10 games on the offensive line for the Bills in 2018, so his absence will likely hurt the unit. It's unclear if Bodine will be ready for when training camp opens up in July.

