Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 21, 2022
3:52 pm ET
Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.
Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.
