site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-ryan-bates-back-in-saturdays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in Saturday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bates (knee) returned to Saturday's contest at Chicago, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
After a brief spell on the sideline spanning the end of the second and start of the third quarters, Bates was able to reassume center duties for the Bills.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 16 min read