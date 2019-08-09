Bates was traded to the Bills from the Eagles in exchange for Eli Harold on Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Bates signed with the Eagles as an undrafted-free agent out of Penn State this offseason. He joins a Bills team that is facing a rash of injuries to the offensive line and needs some extra bodies during the preseason. Bates will likely compete for a depth role along the offensive line and he could contribute on special teams as well.