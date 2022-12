Bates (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game with the Dolphins, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Bates exited Sunday's win over the Jets with the injury, which was reported as a low-ankle sprain earlier in the week. He was expected to be day-to-day, but it appears that he ultimately may be more week-to-week with him being ruled out for Week 15's game with Miami already. In his absence, Greg Van Roten and Bobby Hart would be candidates to start at right guard.