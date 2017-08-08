Bills' Ryan Davis: Continuing concussion protocol
Davis (concussion) did not practice Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Davis will have to continue to waiting for his chance to battle Shaq Lawson and Eddie Yarbrough for defensive snaps. The Bills have their first preseason game Thursday against Minnesota.
